Vernon senior living centre wins workplace award

Photo: Facebook/Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee

A Vernon senior living centre has been named 2023 Workplace of the Year from the BC Care Providers Association and EngAge BC.

Creekside Landing (Kaigo Senior Living) received the inaugural award at the 10th annual BC Care Awards. Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu said in a post to her Facebook that all recipients were celebrated earlier this week.

“I was also proud to present awards to winners from our home Vernon-Monashee to Erick Achal and Tara-Lee Calhoun from Creekside Landing,” said Sandhu in a Facebook post.

The Workplace of the Year Award category recognizes an active member which exemplifies staff engagement, recognition, and a significant change in workplace culture.

“In early 2023, Creekside Landing committed to embedding the organization’s values of respect, teamwork, excellence, autonomy, support, dedication and integrity into practice,” reads the award announcement.

“To attain this objective, Creekside launched several initiatives with a shared goal of improving workplace culture.”

Some of the initiatives included a year-long leadership academy, enhancing management's open-door policy by increasing presence in resident neighbourhoods and improving team morale through increased celebrations.

“Creekside Landing has strategically invested in employee development, enhanced recognition programs, and new approaches to embed its Mission, Vision, and Values into the workplace culture,” says the announcement.

“The association applauds them for fostering an environment that is positive, supportive and thriving, where each individual feels valued.”