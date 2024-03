Photo: Pixels

The Cobs Bread annual 'Doughnation Day' is almost here.

This Saturday, $2 from every purchase of a six pack of hot-cross buns will be donated to a charity in the community.

To date, donations have helped raise more than $270,000.

“We have two more days to reach our goal of $500,000 to support over 100 local charities across Canada,” Cobs said in a press release.

Cobs Bread in Vernon is located at 107-4800 Anderson Way.