Indigenous student graduation rate in the Vernon School District is up by 10 per cent

Photo: SD22

Indigenous graduation rates are rising in School District 22.

The Indigenous student graduation rate in the Vernon School District is at 74%, up from 64% in 2020/21.

In recent years, a newly signed local education agreement, an updated enhancement agreement, and just last week, the bi-lateral approval of a newly developed BAA Syilx Foundation Course have helped move Indigenous education to the forefront.

“The leadership of our District Principal of Indigenous Education Charity Sakakibara, and her team has been incredible. Our teachers and support staff have benefited from a huge amount of professional learning and programs that assist in embedding First Peoples worldviews throughout the curriculum. We have also listened to Indigenous Student Voice and made adjusts to assist them in their learning. The result is success for our student, and that is the goal,” said Superintendent Christine Perkins, adding the results attest to tremendous growth and success in Indigenous Education in School District 22.

Associate Superintendent of Indigenous Education Brad Baker will speak with students and community and learn about the district’s success and some of the challenges that lie ahead.