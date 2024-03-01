Vernon man to be tried by supreme court judge on charges from deadly crash

Photo: Castanet file photo

A Vernon man facing multiple charges in a deadly crash that killed two people has elected to be tried by judge alone.

Michael Rodine is charged with two counts of criminal negligence causing death, two counts of causing death while driving with a blood alcohol concentration above the legal limit, and two counts of impaired driving causing death.

Rodine appeared in Vernon court today where he elected to be tried in supreme court judge, and to have a preliminary inquiry in provincial court.

His next appearance will be on March 6 to set his next court date.

The head-on collision resulted in the death of two grandparents on vacation in the Okanagan from Vancouver.

The crash happened in the early morning hours of Aug. 5, 2022, on Highway 97 near the Vernon Cadet Training Centre.