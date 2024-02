Photo: Pexels

Grindrod residents no longer have to boil their water before consuming it

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO), in conjunction with Interior Health, has rescinded the Feb. 26, precautionary boil water advisory to customers supplied by the Grindrod Water Utility.

“All bacterial testing results and disinfection levels are within normal drinking water standards in the distribution system,” RDNO officials said in a press release.