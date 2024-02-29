Grindrod residents are warned they are back on a boil water notice

Photo: Pexels

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO), in conjunction with Interior Health, is warning customers supplied by the Grindrod Water Utility (GRW) that they are on a precautionary boil water notice effective immediately.

The notice is in effect until sampling results confirm that the drinking water is safe.

While water service to customers is being restored, there may be some turbidity, which is normal. Run the cold water in the bathtub and other taps and appliances until the water runs clear.

Due to a power outage that caused a loss of water, all customers who receive water from GRW are on the advisory.

A power outage or other event causing loss of water to GRW customers can lead to depressurization of the distribution pipes increasing the risk of back siphonage.

The RDNO is required to issue a boil water notice and complete water sampling to ensure the continued safety of the water system. The level of service and treatment via clarification, filtration, and chlorination provided by the RDNO has been maintained. This precautionary measure is based on the American Water Works Association standards.

All customers should boil their water for at least one minute when preparing any food, drinking, washing fruits & vegetables, making beverages or ice or when brushing teeth.

ORIGINAL 1:12 p.m.

Grindrod residents no longer have to boil their water before consuming it

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO), in conjunction with Interior Health, has rescinded the Feb. 26, precautionary boil water advisory to customers supplied by the Grindrod Water Utility.

“All bacterial testing results and disinfection levels are within normal drinking water standards in the distribution system,” RDNO officials said in a press release.