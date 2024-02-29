Vernon residents took to the streets to raise money for those at risk of being homeless

Photo: CMHA

Vernon residents showed their support for friends and neighbours at risk of homelessness by taking to downtown streets.

The Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser was held earlier this week, raising $34,024 towards the $40,000 goal for the North Okanagan Rent Bank.

“It was inspiring to see 200 people walking through the downtown core in solidarity with those facing homelessness because of short-term financial challenges. We want to thank everyone involved for making Coldest Night a resounding success,” said Julia Payson, CMHA Vernon & District executive director.

Online donations will continue to be collected until March 31.

The North Okanagan Rent Bank provides housing stability to individuals and families experiencing short-term financial difficulties.

“Many individuals and families must consider how they will pay the rent when unexpected expenses occur, such as vehicle repairs, new prescription eyeglasses or clothes for growing children. The rising cost of food and fuel also places pressure on households, including seniors,” said Payson.

“The fragility of home security is increasing for many people in the North Okanagan, and we are grateful that businesses, organizations and individuals recognize that reality and provide support where they can.”

The North Okanagan Rent Bank is available to Cherryville, Lumby, Coldstream, Vernon, Spallumcheen, Armstrong, Enderby and Grindrod residents.