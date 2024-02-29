Vernon's Dr. Peter Inkpen has enters guilty plea on sexual assault charge days before second trial

Photo: Pexels

Days before his second trial was to begin, a Vernon doctor has pleaded guilty to one charge of sexual assault.

Dr. Peter Inkpen is currently on trial in provincial court for an alleged sexual assault on one of his patients.

However, Inkpen was scheduled for a second trial on an additional charge starting March 4, but instead entered a guilty plea to the single charge of sexual assault.

The current trial, that started Monday, is expected to wrap up Friday with Inkpen and numerous witnesses taking the stand throughout the week.

Inkpen, was arrested July 14, 2022, on the initial sexual assault charges that he is on trial for and are alleged to have occurred between 2018 and 2020.

Following his arrest, Vernon RCMP issued a public statement looking for more possible victims.

"Due to the accused's profession, investigators believe there may be other individuals with information about these incidents," said Const. Chris Terleski at the time.

On Jan. 24 2024, four more charges of alleged sexual assault were levelled against Inkpen.

Inkpen is scheduled to appear on a Vernon court room March 7 to respond to the new charges.