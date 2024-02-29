Motorists across the Okanagan are paying more for gas today as prices jump yet again

Photo: Pexels

Vernon motorists are taking another hit at the pumps.

The price of a litre of gas has gone up yet again, with most local stations selling the liquid gold for 167.9 cents per litre on Thursday morning.

The increase comes on the heels of another price hike just a few weeks ago.

At the beginning of February, gas was selling for 143.9, that is a whopping 24 cent a litre price hike to close out the month.

According to gasbuddy.com, a few stations are still at 159.9, but the majority have increased the price at the pump.

A few stations in Kamloops are holding at 158.9, but like Vernon, the majority are at 167.9.

Most stations in Kelowna are also sitting at 167.9. As of 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Costco was selling for 159.9.

Drivers in Penticton are paying even more than other major Okanagan centres, with most stations selling for 169.9.

And once again, Enderby has the cheapest gas in the region at 149.9.

In Greater Vancouver, gas is selling for 185.9 to 189.9.

Calgary drivers are filling up for significantly less, with the majority of gas stations selling for a mere 139.9.

And in Edmonton, prices range from 121.9 to 137.9.