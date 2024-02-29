On the street: Leap year 2024 puts an "extra day" on the calendar

Tracey Prediger

Leap day – February 29 – only rolls around every four years.

The extra day at the end of February means there are 366 days in 2024 rather than the regular 365.

Castanet took to the streets to find out what people’s plans were with their “extra day.”

For some, having the additional day land on a Thursday, simply means it’s another day of work. And depending on if you are an hourly or salaried employee, you might not see any extra money on your paycheck.

Some have plans to enjoy the great outdoors with a hike while others completely forgot that this is a leap year.

Among the plans for the “extra day” is a celebration of a 16th birthday for a man in his sixties and Elvis themed wedding for a couple who only wishes to celebrate their anniversary once every four years.

