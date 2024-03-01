Businesses wanted for the upcoming NexusBC Community Resource Centre Vernon Job Fair

Photo: Castanet file photo

The NexusBC Community Resource Centre wants your business.

Registration is now open for the Vernon Job Fair and businesses are needed to fill the venue.

Organized by NexusBC, in partnership with WorkBC Vernon, the fair is Vernon’s largest hiring event.

Hundreds of people will make their way through the fair from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. April 25 at the Prestige Vernon Lodge. Th event is free to attend for anyone seeking employment.

Now in its seventh year, the fair attracted more than 550 job seekers in 2023.

Companies in attendance represent a wide range of industries, seeking employees with varying levels of skill and experience.

The event will see more than 40 employers set up at tables, so job seekers can wander through, speak to representatives and learn more about local work opportunities.

If local businesses are interested in having a table at the event, the fee is $199.

Only those businesses that are actively recruiting for employment may register for the job fair. Preference goes to Vernon and area employers. Space is also available this year for local area training organizations, colleges and professional associations.

For more information, click here.