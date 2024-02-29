Black History Month programming from Okanagan Regional Library wraps up

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

As February wraps up, so does black history month and with it the Okanagan Regional Libraries’ black history month programming.

Michal Utko, director of marketing and communications for the ORL, says highlighting months like this one are important to represent everyone in the community.

“We call them notable days or notable months, so things like Black History Month, Pride Month, International Women's Day or Aboriginal History Month,” explains Utko.

“We try to highlight those through either book displays, through staff selections of books, like booklets that we make, we usually try to vary it up a little bit as well. So we'll have things like crossword puzzles or scavenger hunts, things that have to do with the topics that are engaging to the community.”

For the past month, branches across the Okanagan have had a variety of programming available related to Black History Month. ORL had a crossword puzzle relating to black history month which can be submitted to the library for people to be entered into a draw to win a small prize.

Utko says the Vernon branch held a presentation of five seminal black musicians that set the stage for music, which was well attended. The branch also took part in the crossword puzzle and had their own display.

The library website also had a page outlining resources to learn more, Utko says the library saw an increase in these resources being checked out.

The response to this programming has been positive, says Utko.

“We also believe that we need to go beyond just having like a little display or having like a pin or something like that, we actually do need to put effort into ensuring that we're either celebrating or highlighting the specific dates and times,” said Utko.

With February’s extra day thanks to 2024 being a leap year, there’s still time to peruse the libraries’ dedicated Black History Month programming.

The library highlights many notable days and months, and Utko used International Women's Day, March 8, as an example of one coming up soon.