A GoFundMe has been set up for a Vernon couple dealing with a medical crisis

Photo: GoFundMe

Vernon residents are rallying around a local couple in the grips of a medical crisis.

Sylvain Fortin has launched a GoFundMe for Karin and Bill after Karin Neve was diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumour.

“If anyone knows Karin and Bill, they are best friends. Inseparable, and have never spent a night apart since they got together 37 years ago. They are very quiet, private people and would never ask for help, however they are usually the ones helping others. Bill is known around the community for his irrigation company and is a true Mr. Fix-it handyman with multiple skills, always helping others when needed,” Fortin wrote on the fundraiser page.

In July 2023, their world was turned upside down when Karin was rushed to hospital with what seemed to be a stroke. However, after multiple exams and tests, it was discovered she has a brain tumour, and it was pushing against a nerve leaving her left side paralyzed.

She was able to walk with the use of a cane, and Bill on her other side as support. However eventually her legs would grow weak and her ankles would buckle.

Karin has been on radiation and chemo treatments. She developed blood clots and other conditions, rendering her unable to walk or care for herself.

“Her husband Bill has been her main caregiver needing to stay with her around the clock. Lifting her from the bed to the wheelchair every time she needs to use the restroom. All while he himself battles with lower back issues,” Fortin wrote, adding friends and family are helping as best they can.

Karin was recently admitted to hospice where she will get 24-hour care while loved ones keep fighting and researching other ways to help her with her battle.

“Unfortunately her medical plan does not cover their cost. And it’s costing them each day for her to stay there,” Fortin said.

Bill is self employed, and has not been able to bring in much of an income since August when he dedicated himself to looking after Karin.

“We are hoping to lessen the burden of Bill and Karin, so they can spend their time together while she is in hospice not worrying on if they can continue to pay for the care Karin needs for however long she is with us,” Fortin said.

“And so Bill can stay by her side rather than working to pay for this added cost on top of what life has thrown at them.”