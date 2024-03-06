Vernon and District Immigrant and Community Services Society holding Slavic events March 17

Photo: Castanet file photo

The Vernon and District Immigrant and Community Services Society is once again inviting people to 'Embrace the Nations.'

The latest instalment of the VDICSS series will feature a full day of Slavic culture.

The March 17 event will highlight 13 Slavic countries, starting with the Slavic Gallery in the morning and ending with the Slavic Gathering in the afternoon.

“The series has surpassed our expectations, with the Vernon community warmly embracing both our Indian community at the Diwali celebration and our East Asian community at the Lunar New Year Celebration,” says Anetha Kashuba, community connections co-ordinator for VDICSS. “VDICSS is proud to support all immigrants coming into our country and to celebrate the diversity they each bring to our community.”

Over the last two years, VDICSS has welcomed more than 550 Slavic newcomers, including artists, each bringing a unique perspective and set of skills that enrich the community.

The Slavic Gallery is a free event that will take place at the Vernon Elks Lodge, 3103 30 St., from 9 a.m to 11:30 a.m., showcasing works of local Slavic artists.

Simultaneously at the lodge, the VDICSS’s Ukrainian community will host a Pysanka workshop - traditional Ukrainian Easter egg decorating - from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

People will also be able to register for a Motanka workshop - traditional Ukrainian doll crafting – to be held at a later date.

Participation is by donation and all proceeds will go toward supporting the settlement of Ukrainian newcomers in the community.

The Slavic festivities will continue with the Slavic Gathering from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Elks Lodge.

Hosted by the local Slavic community, the gathering will featuring Slavic food, culture and music.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

“All of our Embrace the Nations events have sold out and there’s been great feedback from the community,” says Martin Friedrich, executive director at VDICSS. “Like the Lunar New Year event, the emphasis is not just on one country but on newcomers from many countries, and on the diverse ethnic communities that have been an integral part of Vernon for a long time.”