Vernon's Norm Crerar to receive Canada Volunteer Awards

Photo: Facebook

Vernon's Norm Crerar is the recipient of the Canada’s Volunteer Awards in the community leader category for British Columbia.

Crerar has been involved in the community for decades and is one of the driving forces behind the annual Okanagan Military Tattoo.

The military showcase, held at Kal Tire Place each year, features military bands, dancers, members of the RCMP, musicians and more.

"I think it was pretty nice," Crerar said. "I can't believe people aren't as busy with volunteer work in British Columbia and I'm the only one."

Crerar serves on seven boards including the National Altitude Training Centre and also gives his time serving on the board of the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society and is active with the British Columbia Dragoons Regimental Society Awards.

After moving to Vernon, in 1981, Crerar helped develop Silver Star Mountain, turning the local ski hill into a top-notch recreation destination for people who enjoy outdoor activities.

Crerar developed the Silver Star Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, which he was a member of from 1984 to 2015.

He also heads up the SilverStar FireSmart committee and while that position is quiet at the moment, it will get much busier come springtime.

The award ceremony will take place April 15 in Ottawa and will celebrate 10 years of Canada's Volunteer Awards.

Award recipients will also be able to choose a not-for-profit organization that will be provided grant funding from the Canadian government.

"The recipients of the Canada's Volunteer Awards are inspiring all of us through their stories and achievements, and I am glad to be able to honour them and celebrate their accomplishments. On behalf of all Canadians, I want to thank all the volunteers across Canada, including all those who were nominated, for continuing to make a difference in their communities. You represent the best part of Canada, and because of your selfless work, our communities are better and stronger,” said Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development