SilverStar Rotary club hopes to give kids opportunity to participate with youth transportation service

Photo: Get2Thr! Program aims to get kids to practice when parents can't.

Getting kids to and from after-school sporting activities or music lessons is a challenge for many working parents.

It’s a problem local Rotarians are working hard to solve.

What originally had a working name of RotaryGo! Is now officially named Get2Thr!

Eric Gombrich handles marketing and communications for the SilverStar chapter and says the idea came out of Rotary International meetings held stateside last spring which challenged clubs to truly make a difference in their communities.

Gombrich and his fellow Rotarians agreed their focus would be to help teens become more active and involved.

They believe many teens lead sedentary lifestyles and may suffer in isolation because of working parents, limited transit routes and long delays between buses.

Working on building the business

Gombrich says they’ve been busy with behind-the-scenes work and credits Davidson Lawyers with pro-bono support which helped them establish non-profit society status.

“The official registered name of the organization is now "Get2Thr Youth Transportation Society" and will be doing business as (dba) Get2Thr!,” he says.

As Get2Thr! pursues charity status, they are now focusing on seed capital to fund their initiative, a brick and mortar location, and the building of an app.

Gombrich hopes local companies will commit to the estimated $75K in start up money. Voting membership in the society is an option Get2Thr! is willing to offer it's corporate sponsors.

“We continue to have amazing interest in what we're doing here not only locally, but around North America and elsewhere in the world based on this solving of what appears to be a universal problem in a unique and scalable way,” he says.

“In fact, while very preliminary, it appears some of these interested parties are amenable to licensing arrangements for what we're building which would provide an ongoing revenue stream to offset our own costs locally. This would of course allow us to offer more rides to more kids and ever-affordable costs to families.”

Along with legal expertise being offered by Davidson Lawyers, Kal Tire was quick to onboard. “Kal Tire is pleased to be able to provide financial support for this new local program,” says Kyla Braun, community programs coordinator. “Get2Thr has the potential to open new opportunities for youth in Vernon and we’re glad that we can provide the support to move it forward.”

With enough support, it's hoped Get2Thr! will be ready for the upcoming school year.

If you are interested in finding out more about sponsorship opportunities, Get2Thr! would like to hear from you.

Gombrich adds, "Together, let's "get kids to there," wherever 'there' is that might be beneficial to their futures."