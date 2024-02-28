District of Coldstream has accepted a gazebo donation from Devco Construction

Photo: District of Coldstream

The donation of funky gazebo overlooking Kalamalka Lake has accepted by the District of Coldstream.

The unique-looking gazebo was donated to the North Okanagan community by Devco Construction.

Council accepted the donation of the gazebo which was constructed in 2023 at McKergow Meadows on Middleton Mountain, and will be added to the district’s asset inventory and included in the asset management plan.

The decision to formally accept the gazebo was made by Coldstream council at their regular meeting Monday.