Vernon's Archway Society for Domestic Peace putting on art show by domestic and sexual violence survivors

Photo: Pexels

Domestic and sexual violence survivors will express themselves through art during the first ever Archway Society for Domestic Peace art exhibit.

Creatrix Rising started with the Vernon-based society because women with lived experience were asking for artistic opportunities, and a group of Archway volunteers were inspired to meet that need.

The program was an opportunity for women who are healing from abuse to explore their story through art and creative expression.

The program began with a series of workshops provided by volunteer artist mentors, where women could learn, heal and create art that would be shown at an art exhibit, if they chose to.

The workshops started in September and included clay molding, acrylic, poetry, water colour, voice expression and mandalas as well as other mediums.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate these artists and the incredible work they have completed,” Archway said in a press release.

The exhibit runs March 5 to 14 at the Caetani Centre, 3401 Pleasant Valley Rd.

A special opening night celebration will be held March 8 for International Women’s Day.

For dates and times click here.

A female creator

A 'Creatrix' is a female creator, a woman who creates from what is within her, tapping into feminine source of power

“The opportunity to participate in Creatrix Rising has helped me in opening the door to the depth of creativity living inside of me,” said one program participant.

“It has allowed me a much greater witnessing in myself, the surprise at how much more I have to offer than I ever realized...this also translates to my life on all levels.”

In the North Okanagan, women and families continue to be impacted by gender-based violence and femicide. Free and confidential support is provided by Archway Society for Domestic Peace, formerly the Vernon Women’s Transition Society.

This includes emergency safe shelter, counselling programs, support through the justice system and assistance with housing options for when a women chooses to leave her partner.

For anyone seeking information, support or resources, click here or call 250-558-3850.

For immediate support, call the 24-7 number at 250-542-1122. Archway can also be found on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.