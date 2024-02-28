Vernonites wear and eat pink this Wednesday thanks to NOYFSS

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

On Wednesday's we wear pink.

At least today, Vernonites are encouraged to wear pink for the national anti-bullying event, Pink Shirt Day.

Residents also have the opportunity to eat pink, thanks to the North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society selling pink cupcakes in tribute to the day.

The cupcakes are available to purchase Feb. 28 from noon to 2 p.m. at NOYFSS, 3100 32 Ave. That’s if the sweet treat hasn’t been pre-ordered yet.

NOYFSS says the purchase of the cupcakes are by donation with 100 per cent of the proceeds supporting local programs.

Cupcakes are equipped with a message of kindness like “Love you” and “You inspire me.”

“This is a super fun initiative we started at NOYFSS many years ago. We haven’t had the opportunity to hold this event in its entirety since 2019, needless to say we are excited to finally bring it back,” said NOYFSS executive director Dean Francks.

According to Francks, bullying continues to be a major problem in schools, workplaces, homes and online and along with raising awareness of these issues. NOYFSS hopes to raise funds to support its programs to foster healthy self-esteem in local children and youth.

Pink is the theme of NOYFSS today with all staff wearing pink shirts, and the building decorated in the bright colour.