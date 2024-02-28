First of three trials for Vernon's Dr. Peter Inkpen set to wrap up this week

Photo: Castanet file photo

The alleged sexual assault trial of a North Okanagan doctor continued in Vernon court Wednesday.

Dr. Peter Inkpen is charged with six counts of alleged sexual assault and is scheduled for three different trials, the first of which is expected to wrap up Friday.

The subsequent trials also for alleged sexual assault are scheduled for March 4 and March 7, 2024.

More witnesses were called to testify today as Inkpen, wearing a pink checkered shirt, sat in the gallery taking notes. Inkpen is being tried by judge alone.

Inkpen, was arrested July 14, 2022, on the initial sexual assault charges. Following his arrest, Vernon RCMP issued a public statement looking for more possible victims.

"Due to the accused's profession, investigators believe there may be other individuals with information about these incidents," said Const. Chris Terleski at the time.

On Jan. 24, four more charges of alleged sexual assault were levelled against Inkpen.

Publication bans are in place to protect the identities of the victims.