Shuswap-based Yankee Flats Meats to open first ever storefront in Vernon

Photo: Chelsey Mutter Local farm shop to open soon in Vernon

Meat lovers rejoice.

No, there’s not a deal on pizza. Rather, a Shuswap-based abattoir is opening up its first ever store front in downtown Vernon.

Teresa McKnight with Yankee Flats Meat says the brick and mortar shop selling locally farmed meats is tentatively set to open on March 7 at 2908 31 Ave. B.

“[The brand] only opened in October, and we realized very quickly that we needed a retail space to make it convenient and accessible for customers,” Teresa said.

Yankee Flats Meat is a collaboration between Teresa and Stuart McKnight, James and Chelsea Keenan and Scott and Lydia McKnight. Teresa explained the group planned to do drop offs in the Vernon area, among others, but wanted a more convenient way for customers to purchase meat.

Teresa said the shop will give customers a chance to learn the six people behind the brand. She said it will also help them learn about their customers and meet the practical food needs of the community.

“The Keenans raise the pigs, they breed them and raise them and then we deal with all the processing right on the property. So they never get into a truck until they're all packaged and ready to come into the shop,” Teresa said, adding the pigs are pasture raised.

“Our beef comes from Devick's Ranch up in Kamloops. …They raise them right on their property and they slaughtered them on their property. So they never have to be transported while they're still alive.”

The shop has a contract grower for poultry which is processed by the McKnights.

Teresa said the shop is expected to be open Tuesday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but that is tentative alongside the March 7 opening date.

As well as locally farmed meats, the shop will have a plethora of local goods. Teresa said customers can expect to see fresh produce, tallow balm, honey, linen tea towels, charcuterie meats, basic cheeses and more.

"Everybody that has walked by, everybody who has followed us on Instagram and sees what's coming has been just very supportive, very excited for us. And yeah, I think it'll be a fun adventure," she said.

For updates on the shop opening, follow the shop on Instagram or Facebook.