Vernon road-use permit fee doubles from $100 to $200

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

Vernon city council has agreed to double the cost of road-use permits.

Council agreed at its regular meeting on Monday to increase the road-use permit application fee from $100 to $200 and to introduce an extension fee of $100.

The staff report submitted by Transportation Planner Danielle DeVries said road-use permits are issued when a development project requires construction, closures, or traffic control within a city right-of-way.

Projects can last from a single day to multiple years and staff say permits are typically issued for up to six months with the option to extend for additional work.

The submitted report said permit volumes have increased by nearly 40 per cent since the last fee increase in 2021. It said processing time has nearly doubled, and inflation has increased wages and costs.

Council did not require staff to present the report in person. It passed the increase and the extension fee with no comment.