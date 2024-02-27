Two more days to vote in referendum on Enderby area bylaw change

Photo: Chelsey Mutter File photo from first day of advance vote, Feb. 21 at RDNO building.

Control of mosquito breeding sites in the Enderby area is facing a referendum.

Residents in Regional District of North Okanagan Electoral Area F have two chances left to vote on a proposed bylaw change.

Electors are being asked if they’re in favour of RDNO adopting a mosquito control service establishment bylaw.

“(It) would establish a service within the boundary of Electoral Area “F” to control mosquito larval habitats within specific areas of the Shuswap River floodplain to prevent the spread of mosquitos,” reads an email from RDNO.

If approved, the service would result in an annual requisition not to exceed $289,000 or $0.17 per $1,000 or net taxable value of land and improvements, whichever is greater.

The proposed service would focus on mosquito breeding sites along the Shuswap River near the communities of Kingfisher, Ashton Creek, Grindrod and Mara.

The referendum is being held after the RDNO failed to get the proposal through the alternate approval process. The AAP requires 10 per cent of eligible voters to submit forms in opposition to a proposal. In this case, 1,187 electors were opposed, or 30.7 per cent. The failed AAP left the RDNO with the choice of abandoning the project, or sending it to referendum.

The second day of advance voting is taking place Feb. 28 at the Splatsin Community Centre, 5767 Old Vernon Road, Enderby. The general voting day is March 2 and people can vote at the Enderby & District Seniors Complex, 1101 George Street. The first advance vote took place on Feb. 21 at the RDNO building.