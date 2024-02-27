Victim takes the stand, recounts his version of alleged Lumby home invasion robbery at gunpoint

Photo: Tracey Prediger

One of the alleged victims of an armed home invasion robbery took the stand Tuesday in a BC Supreme Court trial for the two men charged in the incident.

The victim, James Jurica, described the Sept. 18, 2019 incident in Lumby through video testimony.

He and his partner at the time had been lying in bed playing video games before “two men came charging through the door with shotguns.”

He testified the two men, one tall and skinny the other short, were screaming but said he couldn’t recall what they were saying. Jurica testified he “saw red” and tried to grab the shotguns from the men and was throwing punches. He also said his partner passed him a baseball bat which they’d kept in their room.

“I felt like I was being sent to my death,” Jurica said.

He said he doesn’t remember much about the altercation but “obviously I was taking bullets along the way.” He says he was shot three times, with one bullet in his right chest, one lodged in his hip bone and one in his stomach.

He testified the men tied his hands behind his back and beat him with a baseball bat yelling "where's the money, where's the money."

He testified the men were on drugs, based on their erratic behaviour, wheezing, and sweaty appearances.

Jurica said he remembers the men “running around like chickens with their heads cut off,” looking for money and returning to beat him “over and over”. He said he couldn't feel much pain, testifying "mostly I was in shock."

He alleges they sprayed him with some sort of bear spray “to keep me down” and he watched them walk out the door before hearing his truck start and drive away.

The victim’s testimony will continue for most of the day Tuesday, and the trial is expected to continue through this week.

Two men, Stewart Wayne Tkachuk and Edward Scott Coghill, stand co-accused on eight separate charges stemming from the alleged robbery on Dure Meadow Rd.

According to the BC Prosecution Service the charged offences are:

breaking and entering a dwelling house and committing robbery therein

robbery with a firearm

discharging a firearm at two people with intent to wound, maim or disfigure them

intentionally discharging a firearm into or at a place, knowing or being reckless as to whether another person was present, or while being reckless as to the life or safety of another person

having their face masked with intent to commit an indictable offence

unlawful confinement

aggravated assault

unlicensed possession of a firearm

Tkachuk also faces an additional charge of possessing a firearm while being prohibited from doing so.

The trial was meant to begin on Feb. 21, but delayed when Tkachuk didn’t show up. It officially began the next day without Tkachuk and court heard Tuesday that his whereabouts are still unknown and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.