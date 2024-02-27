Vernon to increase development cost charges 15% over three years

Photo: Pixabay

Development cost charges will be going up in Vernon.

City council agreed Monday to increase DCC charges for road, sanitary collection, sanitary treatment and stormwater by five per cent annually for a three-year period.

The fees are collected by the city from developers to pay for infrastructure as the community grows.

“We're definitely still below where we should be, it's about 33 per cent of the actual cost increase that we've seen,” explained city staff.

“But by the time that these three years ends, we'll actually be doing a major full DCC bylaw review, following completion of the official community plan on the transportation master plan.”

If council had chosen to not increase DCCs, a greater burden would have been placed on taxpayers.

Coun. Brian Guy questioned the rationale for the five per cent increase when staff say it’s not enough to cover actual cost increases.

City administration told council it was open to changing the increase amount. Coun. Akbal Mund said the reason for not implementing a higher increase would be to avoid sticker stock.

“It's great if you want to catch up once, but if you haven't been doing it for years, and we brought our DCCs down, you just don't go, ‘Oh, let's do 50 per cent’,” said Mund.

“That doesn't work, won't work for anybody in the community. So it's small increases like this, we can re-evaluate in three years again.”

Council passed the motion approving the 15 per cent increase over the next three years.