Application to change probation order lands Sagmoen in Vernon Courthouse

Photo: Tracey Prediger

Another court appearance is scheduled for Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, a man some would consider one of the North Okanagan’s most notorious law-breakers.

Sagmoen, who is currently on a two-year probation, made a brief appearance in Vernon Law Courts Monday.

“There was an appearance before the Judicial Case Manager to fix a date for an application to vary one of the terms of his probation,” confirms Damienne Darby, communications counsel with the BC Prosecution Service.

Sagmoen was given jail time and placed on probation in December of 2023 after pleading guilty to breaching conditions of an earlier release. The charges related to him using a cellphone when banned from doing so after a prior conviction.

Sagmoen has a history of violent crimes against women which include running over a sex worker with an ATV.

He was also found guilty of disguising his face with intent to commit an indictable offence, using a firearm during an offence, and possession of methamphetamine.

A judge will decide on April 2 if any variance will be granted to Sagmoen's probation order.