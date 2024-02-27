Vernon's historic O'Keefe Ranch says it needs about $30k to get through the next month

Photo: O'Keefe Historic Ranch

O’Keefe Ranch says it needs about $30,000 to get through March.

A delegation led by the president of O'Keefe Ranch and Interior Heritage Society, Bruce Cummings, was before Vernon city council at Monday’s meeting providing an update on the ranch.

Cummings said to council it was “cash poor”, and needed help to make it through March.

“One of the things we thought we should do, and this is where we may have shot ourselves in the foot, we paid back the cEBA: $40,000,” said Cummings.

“We could have delayed it until March 24, which probably would have given us the cash flow to get through March. But we just thought, let's get this out of the way. So unfortunately, we paid it off and essentially that made us pretty cash poor,” said Cummings.

“What I'm asking council to do, to consider, is to help us get through this next month, even if you don't decide on the full amount of funding that we requested last fall.”

Cummings is referencing the ranch’s request for an operating grant totalling $150,000 for 2024.

Coun. Akbal Mund asked how much money the ranch would need to get through March. To which Cummings replied, about $30,000, “or more if you want.”

It’s not the first time O’Keefe has asked council for money. Last March the ranch requested council write off its debts, including a $70,000 loan from the city and $112,000 in insurance bills the city fronted. The city did not agree to the request and lamented the ranch’s recurring financial struggles.

More recently a facility assessment identified $2.8 million worth of work needed for the historic Vernon Ranch. The work would be completed over the next decade with $500,000 needing to be done this year.

At the Feb. 26 council meeting a motion was made by Coun. Teresa Durning to waive policy and deal with O’Keefes request for support right away but it was defeated.

Coun. Brian Guy referenced two outstanding reports, a Heritage Conservation Plan and a Capital and Operations Management Plan. Both are expected to be before council the second week of April.

“I think it would be imperative for council to have a deeper dive discussion with regards to the asks from the O'Keefe ranch as opposed to jumping into it today,” said acting Mayor Kari Gares.