'Destroyed our peak season', Vernon council hears update on tourism and what's next

Photo: Ariel Cawley File photo from August 2023, multiple homes burning in the McDougall Creek wildfire in the Westside Road area.

“It literally destroyed our peak season.”

That’s what Claus Larsen, the chair of the tourism commission had to say about last summer’s travel ban due to wildfires throughout the Okanagan

Larsen was before Vernon city council to present the Tourism Vernon Annual Report, Monday. He raised a number of issues which plagued tourism in 2023, and raised concerns about some of those issues continuing into the future.

“Especially the corporate sector, which is meeting events, corporate groups, things to that effect, it more or less stopped dead in its tracks and never came back,” said Larson about the impact of the ban. “And the risk is that it's going to have a spillover effect over the next few years as well.”

The increased cost of living and growing interest rates hurting discretionary spending, severe labour shortages, and wildfires all impacted tourism in Vernon in 2023. Despite that, Larsen said tourism performed extremely well.

“2023, though, is projected, on average, to be down or flat with 2022’s contribution of the MRDT(Municipal & Regional District TaxProgram)... which is the money that tourism Vernon uses to put Vernon on the map,” said Larsen

“It's not all doom and gloom. The positive side of 2023 is that we are nearly going to beat the numbers in 2022, and that's actually double the money we collected in 2014 and 2015.”

He pointed to Vernon’s growing arts and culture scene, growing sporting events and being named trail capitol of BC as positives from the last year.

Larsen said tourism will not be without its struggles heading into 2024. He raised concerns over wildfires and drought as the winter was not great for rain and snow. He also brought up the Short Term Rental regulation, and it's possible impact.

“There's this dreaded acronym called the STR, short term rental legislation, it’s going to have a huge impact on the tourism dollars available to market Vernon,” said Larsen after noting the MRDT Online Accommodation Platform grew to collect over $200,000 in 2023 – a record.

“The other side of it, which excites me, is that it's legislation that's long overdue. We need affordable housing, and it's just a matter of picking the right places.”