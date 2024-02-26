Vernon pledges up to $15 million more for Active Living Centre

Photo: City of Vernon

Vernon’s Active Living Centre could be adding up to $15 million to its $121 million price tag.

“Council has made the decision to invest up to $15 million, in addition to the budgeted $121 million, to facilitate these enhancements that are over and above what was proposed in the initial feasibility study design,” said Mayor Victor Cumming.

ALC enhancements will be funded by reserves plus other grant opportunities will be pursued to offset costs. If needed, the additional $15 million identified will be accessed in 2026.

Council approved the conceptual design of the new ALC at its regular meeting, Monday.

The additional $15 million will address cost escalation from the past two years, and the inclusion of water features and Syilx Culture in the building design. The funding will also ensure the new facility is net-zero ready and accessible (Rick Hanson Gold Level Certified).

Planned enhancements to the original conceptual design include a major water slide, a wave pool, a Ninja Cross course, additional interactive spray features, and a cold plunge pool. The length of the walking/running track will be increasing to 185 meters and a fourth lane added.

“We have achieved the goal to design the ALC to meet the every day recreational needs of a growing community with the ability to host events,” said Doug Ross, manager of project program.

“The facility has been made large enough to accommodate our community’s projected growth and to host events such as provincial swim meets and tournaments for a variety of sports with features like permanent raised spectator seating over the pool, portable bleachers and enough pool deck, gymnasium and multipurpose space to accommodate athletes, coaches, and officials."

Vernonites can learn more about the project at the Capital Infrastructure Open House this Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Vernon Recreation Centre. Residents can also attend the Vernon Home Show at Kal Tire Place on March 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and March 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce Community Expo at Kal Tire Place North April 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Construction of the ALC is expected to begin this summer. It’s expected to open in fall 2026. More information about the project can be found online here.