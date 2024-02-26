Sexual assault trial opens for Vernon doctor

Photo: Pixabay First of several trials begin for Vernon doctor charged with sexual assault.

Monday marked the first day of one of three separate trials to be held for a Vernon doctor accused of sexual assault.

Dr. Peter Inkpen is charged with six counts of sexual assault and is scheduled for three different trials.

As a result of two women bringing their concerns to police, two charges of sexual assault were approved in 2022.

Four more counts of sexual assault were entered against Inkpen on Jan. 25, 2023.

At the Vernon courthouse Monday, one of the alleged victims testified where she had been touched with an ultrasound wand and shared text communications between herself and the doctor.

The first trial is expected to last three more days. The subsequent trials also for alleged sexual assault are scheduled for March 4 and Mar 7, 2024.

Publication bans are in place to protect the identities of the victims.

Castanet will provide additional coverage of the trials in the days ahead.