Vernon family feels 'blessed' after fallen tree narrowly misses daughters and home

Photo: Adrienne Kovacs Eight year old sister grabs her three year-old sibling seconds before tree falls in family's backyard.

What started off as a typical Sunday afternoon for the Kovacs family, quickly changed into a heart pounding ordeal that would leave the family feeling “blessed.”

Adrienne Kovacs and her husband were bringing in groceries just before 3:00 p.m. while their two young daughters played in their East Hill backyard.

As Adrienne and her husband Matt passed each other with their arms full, Matt mentioned how windy it had gotten and suggested they call the girls inside. That’s when it happened. “I heard the world’s loudest thud,” explains Adrienne who ran outside to find a massive douglas fir in their yard had fallen. Adrienne’s visual scan of her backyard instantly located both daughters and her husband.

Everyone was safe and the two young girls could be seen huddled together mere feet from the fallen tree.

Adelle who is eight told her parents she saw the tree roots lifting and the ground heaving before it fell and ran to save her three year old sister who could have been crushed, “I can’t believe she had the instinct to run over and grab her little sister,” says Adrienne who is still reeling from the ‘what ifs.”

Once it was determined that everyone was O.K, the Kovacs started inspecting their property and saw the tree landed mere centimetres from the home and didn’t damage their fence, even though it landed directly on top of it.

“It’s just a miracle. If the tree had gone in any other direction or landed anywhere else, it could have been a disaster,” Adrienne says. "We are feeling so blessed."

The Kovacs were “pretty spooked” after their close call and spent the rest of Sunday afternoon in the safety of their basement.

Although they recently had an arborist tell them the trees on their property were healthy and secure, the Kovacs are planning to call for another inspection.