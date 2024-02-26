Power outages causes Grindrod customers to boil water

Photo: RDNO Grindrod customers asked to boil water

Properties receiving water from the Grindrod Water Utility have been placed under a precautionary boil water notice after a power outage caused a loss of water.

In a news release, the Regional District of North Okanagan and Interior Health said the boil water notice is in effect as of Feb. 26.

“Due to a power outage that caused a loss of water, all customers who receive water from GRW are on a BWN (precautionary boil water notice),” the statement said.

“A power outage or other event causing loss of water to GRW customers can lead to a depressurization of the distribution pipes increasing the risk of back siphonage. The RDNO is required to issue a BWN and complete water sampling to ensure the continued safety of the water system.”

The boil water notice will be in effect until sampling results confirm drinking water is safe.

The RDNO and the health authority advised residents to boil water for at least one minute when preparing food, drinking, brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables or making ice.

Updates can be found on the RDNO website.