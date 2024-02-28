R.E. Postill & Sons celebrates 80 years of business and Chamber win

Tracey Prediger

Lindsay Johannson and her husband Jamie represent the 4th generation of owners in her family’s business. This year marks the 80th anniversary for R.E. Postill and Sons.

“It was my great-grandfather, Russel Eugene Postill, so that’s why it’s R.E. Postill & Sons. My grandpa was one of the sons and there were four,” says Johannson, who bought the gravel and trucking company from her father 13 years ago.

As a young woman, Johannson remembers spending summers working with her dad. She started feeding the loader in the pit at 18 and got her class 1 license a year later.

Along with celebrating eight decades of being in business, R.E. Postill and Sons is also being recognized as Medium Business of the Year by the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s an honour to win this award, not only for us, but also for our employees to be recognized by the community. The community has always been very supportive of our business and my family and we are just very grateful to have won this award,” says Johannson who sees the benefit of Chamber membership.

“We have been a member for as long as I can remember, at least 25 years. The Chamber does a lot for local businesses by promoting them within the community, you can access other members, they have Business After 5.”

Building and maintaining local business relationships is a cornerstone of R.E. Postill and Sons long history of success.

There is also a history with some of their 23 employees.

"We are super lucky, we have a lot of employees that have worked for my family for three generations of Postills in over 40 years," Johannson says.

Employee satisfaction is just one of the criteria needed In order to win their Business Excellence award. The company also had to demonstrate high levels of customer service and innovation.