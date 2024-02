Photo: North Okanagan RCMP 27-year-old Yukon woman found safe and sound

Vernon RCMP say a 27-year-old woman reported missing last week has been located.

Police issued a missing persons report on Friday after Willamina Robert, who was visiting Vernon from the Yukon, had not seen or heard from in days.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP report Robert has since been found and she is safe and well.

RCMP would like to thank the public for their help locating the young woman.