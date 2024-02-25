Vigil at Vernon City Hall on second anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine

It has been two years since Russia launched an all-out offensive against the democratic nation of Ukraine.

And in that time countless thousands of people have died and millions have been displaced.

And while the war may no longer be dominating headlines, the citizens of Ukraine are not forgotten.

Andrea Malysh, Ukrainian Canadian Congress Thompson Okanagan branch president, organized a rally on the steps of city hall to commemorate the solemn anniversary.

“This is a war that has become very devastating to our homeland, to our people, to our families,” said Malysh. “There is a lot of atrocities going on. Putin is a mass murderer and he has to be held accountable for war crimes in Ukraine.”

Malysh said the war has slipped from the front of people's minds who are not directly tied to Ukraine “because of other things going on in the world. But I think it is coming to the forefront again and events like this will remind everybody,” she said.

Donations are still being collected by the Ukrainian Canadian Congress to help those in the war torn nation.