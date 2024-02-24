Vernon and District Metis Association Cultural Centre officially opened its doors Saturday

Photo: Darren Handschuh

Metis in Canada have often been referred to as the forgotten people.

And while they still face many challenges, Metis are making strides in celebrating their culture.

Dean Gladue, the Metis BC Regency Director, was in Vernon Saturday for the grand opening of the Vernon and District Metis Association Cultural Centre.

Located next to the Towne Theatre on 30th Avenue, the centre will play a role in assisting local Metis on a variety of fronts.

Ron Caron, with the centre, said having the centre means a lot.

“If you look at the way it is decorated and the theme, it is grassroots. It's right down to who we are, how we started in Manitoba as a people,” Caron said.

The centre will be the hub for a variety of programs for local Metis.

“These are very important right across the province,” said Walter Mineault, vice-president of the Metis Nation of BC.

“We have 40 communities across the province and to have this facility in Vernon is amazing for the community. They have a place where they can gather and do their cultural events and get more involved with the community.”

Colette Trudeau, Metis Nation of BC CEO, said the centre will give Metis a place where “our citizens can gather and continue the cultural revitalization work that we need to happen in every single community. These types of facilities give opportunity for Metis people to connect to their culture, their community and their heritage.”

Gladue said steps are being made to reinvigorate Metis culture, but there are still obstacles to overcome.

“We have some real challenges,” Gladue said, adding one of them is Metis self governance.

Gladue said self governance is coming in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario.

“BC has been left out of that. We have to keep letting them know we are here. We have 25,000 registered Metis in BC and 99,000 self identified Metis,” Gladue said.

Like indigenous across the land, Metis were also impacted by the horrors of residential schools and other issues.

“Canada and the Metis Nation have been at odds, and there have been some real challenges over the years,” said Gladue, adding his mother is a residential school survivor.

“We need to reconcile and mend that past, and I believe we have a big part to play in helping Canada to heal,” Gladue said. “We are all here to stay no matter where we come from and whatever background. Canada is a growing country and we do welcome all people.”