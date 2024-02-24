Temperature records fell Friday in Vernon and Salmon Arm

Photo: Lee Harris Shuswap Lake last week.

It's largely been a mild winter this year and daily temperature records were once again broken in the North Okanagan Friday.

According to Environment Canada, Vernon set a new high temperature record for Feb. 23, recording a high of 12.9 C. This was significantly higher than the 11.7 C record that was set way back in 1947.

Salmon Arm also set a new Feb. 23 heat record on Friday, hitting a high of 11.6 C, beating the community's previous record – also set in 1947 – by 0.5 C.

Lytton tied its previous Feb. 23 heat record, hitting a high of 14.4 C. Lytton was the warmest place in all of Canada on Friday.