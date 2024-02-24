City of Vernon councillor suggests government bodies no longer accept funding from the fossil-fuel industry

Photo: Contributed Coun. Brian Guy

City of Vernon Coun. Brian Guy wants municipalities to distance themselves from fossil fuel funding.

At their regular council meeting Monday, the first-term councillor is expected to make a motion that the City of Vernon requests the Southern Interior Local Government Association (SILGA) and Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) no longer accept funding from the fossil-fuel industry and its lobby groups at meetings and conventions.

In the motion, Guy says burning fossil fuels increases the amount of carbon dioxide and other gases in the atmosphere, which contributes to climate change.

“All levels of government around the world are working aggressively to decarbonize their economies by replacing fossil fuels with renewable energy that does not pollute the atmosphere,” Guy says.

“The transition from carbon-based to non-carbon-based energy must take place quickly, since global temperatures continue to rise, leading to catastrophic fires, droughts, floods, and other disasters.”

Guy adds that Canada and B.C. have legislated targets and developed incentive programs to reduce atmospheric carbon pollution, and local governments have an essential role in achieving those targets.

“Vernon’s Climate Action Plan (adopted by Council in April 2021) is consistent with the best plans in the world, targeting net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, with interim goals before 2050. It will be a serious challenge to reach those targets, even with determined efforts by the City and the community,” he said.

“The fossil-fuel industry and its lobby groups fund UBCM and SILGA events to influence decision-makers to slow and prolong the decarbonization process and the transition to renewable energy. However, slowing this transition will lead to ever-worsening impacts of climate change, and ever-increasing costs to society.”