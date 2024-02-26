City of Vernon staff recommending road-use permits increase from $100 to $200

Photo: Castanet file photo

The City of Vernon is looking to hike road-use permits.

At their regular council meeting Monday, city council will receive a report recommending road-use permits be doubled.

Staff are asking council support bylaw amendments that would allow the increase of the road-use permit application fee from $100 to $200 and introduce an extension fee of $100.

“Road Use Permits (RUP) are issued when a development project requires construction, closures, or traffic control within a City right-of-way. These projects can last from a single day to multiple years,” the report states. “Typically, permits are issued for up to six months with the option to extend for additional work.”

The report says the application fee was last updated in 2021 based on 2019 permit volumes and processing times. At that time, only 86 road-use permits were issued, with 43 extensions. The processing time was approximately 60 to 90 minutes for the permit and a half hour for each extension.

RUP application volumes are increasing as development in the city increases, with 115 permits issued in 2022 and 117 in 2023.

“They are also becoming more complex where development includes multiple phases and dedicated traffic control. As a result, they are taking more time to process, approximately two hours per permit and an hour per extension,” the report says.

“Given that permit volumes have increased nearly 40% since the last fee increase (2021), processing time has nearly doubled, and inflation has increased wages and costs. Administration recommends an increase in the application fee to $200.”

To read the full report, click here.