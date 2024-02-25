City of Vernon staff recommending council extend the e-scooter pilot project

Photo: Neuron

Bright-orange e-scooters may be zipping around Vernon for a few more years.

A report will be presented to Vernon city council at their regular meeting Monday recommending the city extend the e-scooter pilot project.

In 2021, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MoTl) launched a pilot project to evaluate e-scooters in six communities, including Vernon.

The pilot project concludes on April 5, and a new four-year pilot will begin immediately thereafter under a new framework.

The changes include updates to the Motor Vehicle Act and additional data reporting, like safety metrics.

Vernon already has bylaws in place that align with new ministry regulations.

To participate in the new provincial pilot, council must pass a resolution in support of the pilot, which administration would then communicate to the ministry.

Staff are recommending council approve participation in the new Electric Kick Scooter Pilot from April 5, 2024 to April 5, 2028.

The Neuron e-scooters proved popular in Vernon, with riders logging 290,000 km in 2022 alone.

Rider surveys carried out in July 2022 by Neuron found seven in 10 shared e-scooter journeys in Vernon resulted in a purchase from a local business, and 21 per cent of trips wouldn’t have happened at all if the e-scooters weren’t available.

Asked how they spent money during their trips, 38 per cent of respondents said they shopped, 36 per cent at a restaurant, bar or cafe and 17 per cent at a recreational venue like a gym or local event.

The vast majority of riders surveyed (98%) believe Neuron has benefited the city and improved mobility, air quality and congestion.