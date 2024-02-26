City of Vernon looking at hiking development cost charges by five per cent a year for three years

Photo: Pixabay

Building a house in Vernon could get more expensive.

Staff are recommending Vernon city council approve a plan to increase development cost charges.

At their regular meeting Monday, civic leaders will receive a report from staff seeking approval to increase DCC charges for road, sanitary collection, sanitary treatment and stormwater by five per cent a year for the next three years.

“Development Cost Charges (DCCs) are a tool that allows local governments to collect money from land developers in order to fund infrastructure projects that are required to support new development," the report says.

"Unlike frontage upgrades, which are both directly attributable to, and directly funded by a specific development as a condition of subdivision or building permit, DCC upgrades are intended to increase network-level service capacity in order to keep up with the demands of residential, commercial, and industrial growth."

