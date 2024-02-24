BC Transit’s new electronic fare system, Umo, will launch in Vernon on March 11

The way people pay for a bus ride will soon be changing.

At its Monday council meeting, Vernon city council will receive an update on BC Transit’s new electronic fare system, Umo, which launches in the city on March 11.

“Transit riders will notice newly installed card readers on the local bus fleet. This new system aims to enhance the transit experience by introducing contactless payment methods, making travel more accessible and convenient,” the report states.

To help riders adapt to the new system, in-person engagement events will be held in Vernon starting Tuesday, Feb. 27.

These events will take place at key locations such as the Downtown Exchange, Village Green Shopping Centre Exchange, recreation centre and on busy routes.

Umo can be purchased and used via the smartphone app.

Additionally, Umo cards will be available for purchase and reloading at Vernon City Hall, Nolan’s Pharmasave, Okanagan College, and other municipal offices throughout the North Okanagan.