Vernon's Predator Ridge investing in cutting-edge wildfire-detection system

Vernon's Predator Ridge is the first private community to invest in a cutting-edge wildfire-detection system.

SenseNet was deployed in the North Okanagan last year and was hailed for its groundbreaking technology.

As part of a two-year pilot project initiated in August 2022, the City of Vernon, in co-operation with Vernon Fire Rescue Services, worked with SenseNet to install a network of sensors, gateways, and cameras in areas prone to wildfires, creating a protective fire detection perimeter around the city.

Based out of Vancouver, SenseNet is a technology that offers rapid wildfire detection capabilities, safeguarding critical infrastructure and properties in high-risk areas.

Predator Ridge, one of the pilot's test sites, has had the opportunity to evaluate its effectiveness in detecting early signs of fire and will now be installing SenseNet technology around the community.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services Chief David Lind emphasizes the importance of early detection in fire management.

"When we get fuel mitigation and early detection right, and have an adequate response, the fires typically go out while they are still manageable. Early detection is also key for moving people out of the way when fast moving fires do occur. These tests will provide for system validation, in a controlled setting, and for fine tuning as needed,” Lind said.

Brad Pelletier, senior vice-president of Predator Ridge, said, investing in “SenseNet technology is a testament to our commitment to the safety and well-being of our residents. We are setting a new standard in residential safety by proactively addressing the growing threat of wildfires in our region.

“This investment in SenseNet technology in concert with our resident-driven community safety committee, and our existing infrastructure of safety measures, truly makes Predator Ridge one of the safest places to live in Canada.

"Our proven solution is unique in the world in terms of detection speed and accuracy and can detect fires even in their smouldering phases when there is no flame or smoke signature,” SenseNet CEO Hamed Noori said.

"Our technology is a tool. The real champions are the forward-thinking leaders and fire departments who utilize these tools to enhance their capabilities in this new era of increasingly severe wildfires."