Photo: Pixabay

A person was going door-to-door for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation last week.

However, foundation officials said they do not canvass for donations.

Megan Butler, with the foundation, said she was told last week a young woman was canvassing on behalf of the VJHF in the Mission Hill area.

Butler said the foundation “does not canvass door-to-door and that is was not something we would do.”

Vernon RCMP have been notified.