Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are looking for man who did not show up for supreme court trial

Photo: RCMP

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are looking for Stewart Wayne Tkachuk after he skipped out on his supreme court trial.

Police sent out a release on Friday asking for the public's assistance in locating Tkachuk, 52, who recently failed to attend court and is wanted for breaching his release order.

Tkachuk stands co-accused with Edward Scott Coghill on eight charges stemming from an alleged robbery on Dure Meadow Rd., near Lumby, on Sept. 18, 2019.

Tkachuk was set to stand trial in Vernon Supreme Court Monday, but he did not show up.

Justice Gibb-Carlsey is proceeding without Tkachuk and considers the accused to have “deliberately absconded” from his own trial.

On Tuesday, court heard how Tkachuk's electronic monitoring bracelet was found on a Vernon road and appears to have been cut off.

Tkachuk is also charged with possessing a firearm while being prohibited from doing so and could face additional charges after not showing up for his trial.

Coghill pleaded "not guilty" to all charges in court on Wednesday while Tkachuk pleaded "not guilty" during a December 2023 court appearance.

Tkachuk is described as five-feet, eight inches tall, 161 pounds with a shaved head and tattoos on his skull and neck.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tkachuk is asked to call Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171. Anonymous tips can be left at Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.