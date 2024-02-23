Downtown Vernon Association will not set up the 2900 Plaza in 2024

Photo: Castanet file photo

The 2900 Plaza will not be back for 2024.

The Downtown Vernon Association will be addressing city council at their meeting on Monday, where civic leaders will hear the DVA wants to push pause on the summer block program this year.

For the last three summers, the 2900 block of 30th Avenue has been turned into a pedestrian plaza with various activities and entertainment.

However, the report to council outlines some of the challenges the plaza faced.

The DVA said a cooling station, misting tents and grass did not happen last year and plaza usage and attendance have been on the decline due to weather and lack of tourism.

Smoke from area wildfires and heat caused numerous cancellations days, with the plaza being open 27 of 42 planned days last year.

With no reprieve in sight, the DVA closed the plaza two weeks earlier than planned last year.

Information gathered by the DVA found local businesses stated there has only been one summer where the weather did not interfere with operations, there were lower revenues when the plaza was operating and the closure also reduced the number of parking spaces in the downtown core.

“Therefore, we look back on the in-person feedback and general business survey with a realistic perspective and would like to pause the 2900 Plaza program for 2024 while we reevaluate the initiative,” the report states.

“During the pause, the DVA will deliver surveys, and conduct focus groups to restructure and reshape this campaign. Our goal is to deliver a product that members desire and will maximize economic prosperity in the heart of the city.”

