Conservative MPs met with stakeholders at Vernon roundtable

Photo: Contributed North Okanagan-Shuswap Conservative Mel Arnold, right, and MP Scott Aitchison, Shadow Minister for Housing, Diversity and Inclusion.

Local concerns about housing will be making their way to Ottawa.

North Okanagan-Shuswap Conservative MP Mel Arnold and MP Scott Aitchison, Shadow Minister for Housing, Diversity and Inclusion met with representatives from various local agencies at a round table discussion in Vernon Friday.

The MPs heard from representatives of organizations that build and provide housing and housing services in the region.

The discussion focused on the challenges of housing shortages faced by citizens and community organizations that support citizens, as well as the difficulties local governments face in their development of policies and allocation of resources aimed at increasing local and regional housing.

Aitchison said there has been a common theme around housing concerns across the country.

“It's safe to say there is a housing crisis in this country,” he said. “Every community is unique and has different challenges to overcome.”

Aitchison added the only way to make a “good, sound policy” is to meet with those impacted by the challenges.

Some of the challenges specific to Vernon are geography and water capacity, Aitchison said.

Aitchison said Arnold took him to the top of The Rise saying, “That is some unique geography, especially for an Ontario boy. There are some unique challenges here due to the geography.”

He noted there are also man-made challenges such as the ALR and protected areas.

“One of the huge geographical challenges here is water capacity,” he said, adding all levels of government must work together along with the private sector to find solutions to water supply issues.

The cost of buying a home is also a rising problem.

“The supply crisis is what has driven the unaffordability situation,” Aitchison said, putting a lot of the blame on the Trudeau government.

“The layers of bureaucracy we have to go through to get things built in this country just makes it that much more expensive,” he said.

Arnold said the federal carbon tax, set to go up again on April 1, has played a significant role in the rising cost of home buying.

Aitchison pointed out carbon taxes are paid multiple times from the manufacturer to those buying the end product.

“On average across Canada, 32 per cent of the cost of every single housing unit is government. No one makes more off housing than the government,” Aitchison said, adding if costs to produce a home are reduced, it will also reduce the cost of the home for the purchaser.

“At the end of the day, we need less government, we need less bureaucracy, we need less tax.”

Arnold said a Conservative government would scrap the carbon tax and also make it easier for skilled workers to become certified in all areas of Canada.

“We heard today from a tradesperson who came to this province and it took six months to achieve his red seal certification here,” he added. “That's six months he couldn't work in a field he was fully qualified to do.”

Arnold added situations like that need to be fast-tracked.