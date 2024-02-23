Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are looking for missing woman

Photo: RCMP

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are hoping the public can help them locate a missing woman.

Tiana Mae Boyd, 24, who also goes by Nina, was last seen in Vernon Feb. 19.

Police and her family are concerned for her wellbeing.

Boyd is described as five-feet, five inches tall, 141 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

“If you have seen or heard from Tiana Boyd, or have information as to her whereabouts, please contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477,” said Const. Chris Terleski in a press release.