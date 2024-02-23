Vernon man will spend an additional 718 days in jail after pleading guilty to arson

Photo: Castanet file photo

A North Okanagan arsonist will spend two more years behind bars.

On Friday, Vernon Supreme Court Justice Briana Hardwick sentenced Lorne Paananen to an additional 718 days in jail.

Paananen was also given two years probation, a firearms ban for 10 years and has to submit a DNA sample.

Paananen, born in April 1981, was arrested and charged after setting fire to a Harwood-area townhouse in the summer of 2022.

He has been held in custody since his arrest, and has has already spent 577 days behind bars. With time-and-a-half credit for time served, that amounts to 865 days — nearly 2.5 years of credit.

During her sentencing, Hardwick noted Paananen has an extensive criminal record, but for 11 years leading up to 2019, he had only two infractions.

However, Hardwick said after 2019, Paananen again struggled with substance issues, which led him once again down a path of criminal activity.

Hardwick noted a friend of Paananen's died during that period, exacerbating his substance abuse.

Calling the arson an “act of violence” against those who lived in the townhouse, Hardwick noted surveillance footage showed a planned out act of arson.

Paananen knew the tenants of the townhome were not at home when he placed incendiary devices in the townhouse.

“Mr. Paananen planned and took a course of action...to set fire to Unit 2,” Hardwick said, noting Paananen used gasoline and a propane tank “creating various incendiary locations.”

Paananen also placed a board across the back door for what Hardwick said she accepted as a rudimentary barricade.

Neighbours spotted the fire and called 911.

Hardwick noted Paananen entered a surprise guilty plea to the arson charge on the morning of Feb. 12, the day jury selection was to begin in which 100 people were called to the court.

By pleading guilty, Hardwick said he spared the victims having to endure a trial as well as saving the court and jurors time.

With time spent in jail since his arrest on July 19, 2022 and at the completion of his two-year sentence, Paananen will have spent almost 4.5 years in jail.

Paananen is no stranger to the court system, having made appearances on incidents that are alleged to have happened in Chilliwack, Surrey, Kamloops, Langley, Kelowna and Vernon.

A search of B.C.'s Court Services Online portal reveals dozens of charges dating back to the early 2000s.

They include use of stolen credit cards, possession of stolen property, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assault causing bodily harm in Langley, and making or possessing explosives in Kelowna in 2019.

Paananen was on probation for that crime when the Harwood fire happened.