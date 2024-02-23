Hold and Secure at Lumby high school due to bear spray threat

Photo: SD 22 Hold and Secure at Charles Bloom "out of an abundance of caution"

UPDATE: 1:40 p.m.

Police are investigating a threat involving bear spray at a Lumby secondary school Friday.

Charles Bloom Secondary School was placed on a "hold and secure" Friday at about 10 a.m. after school staff learned about a threat directed at a group of students that involved bear spray.

"A thorough assessment of the situation was completed and it has been determined the threat was not credible and there is no immediate risk to the school or students at this time," said Vernon North Okanagan RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

"School administration has since lifted the hold and secure and normal activities have resumed."

Police say no arrests have been made at this time, but officers are continuing to investigate.

UPDATE: 12:32 p.m.

The Principal of Charles Bloom Secondary School is informing parents and community members that the Hold and Secure at his school is over.

Josh Gutknecht explained in an email that a Hold and Secure is a procedure that is used when there is "cause for concern in the community."

He says within a short period of time, RCMP advised that the situation was under control and the Hold and Secure was lifted.

Gutknecht says students safety is always a first priority and at no time was there a direct threat to the safety and wellbeing of students.

He also applauded staff and students involved for responding appropriately in an orderly fashion.

UPDATE: 12:07 p.m.

District 22's Superintendent Christine Perkins describes the situation at Charles Bloom as "business as usual inside the school," during the Hold and Secure.

She says there are no updates other than "all are safe and calm."

Students and staff in the high school were placed on Hold and Secure just after 10:30 Friday morning and Supt. Perkins has no time line as to when it will be lifted.

ORIGINAL: 11:42 a.m.

Families of students attending Charles Bloom Secondary School in Lumby are being notified of a Hold and Secure.

An email sent out by School District 22, says the move is “in an abundance of caution while RCMP investigate a report.”

The notice which was sent out at 10:37, Friday morning also states all students and staff are safe but that students can not leave the building 'at this time.'

The email is signed by the high school's Principal, Josh Gutknecht, and promises there will be more information as it becomes available.